Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $263,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

NYSE MA traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $353.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $348.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

