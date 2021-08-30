Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report sales of $801.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 86,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

