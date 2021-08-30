Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR opened at $31.39 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,139.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

