McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Up 50.7% in August

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.17. The company had a trading volume of 457,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,705. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.