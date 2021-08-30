Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $279,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW opened at $90.74 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

