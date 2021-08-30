Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.14

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.