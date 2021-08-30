Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

