MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 6.3% Higher

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.24. 1,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

