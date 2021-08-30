Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OBSV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OBSV shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of OBSV opened at $2.86 on Monday. ObsEva SA has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

