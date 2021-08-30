Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

