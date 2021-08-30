Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $238,000 Investment in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGRN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $13,820,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $4,616,000.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74.

