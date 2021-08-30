Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.61. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

