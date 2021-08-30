Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MRO opened at GBX 168.45 ($2.20) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.22. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.