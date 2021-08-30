Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 610.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,190 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 27.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $62,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. 54,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,212,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

