Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. 707,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,903. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

