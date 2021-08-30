Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. 10,024,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,089. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

