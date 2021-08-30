Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 11,980,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.