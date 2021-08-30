Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.00. 2,501,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $215.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

