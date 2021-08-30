Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

