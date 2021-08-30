MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $64.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.92.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

