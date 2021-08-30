MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of MGE Energy worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

