Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 56.3% in August

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 22,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,084. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

