Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $632.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRN. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.