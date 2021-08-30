Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,852 shares of company stock worth $221,837 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

