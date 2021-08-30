Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83.
In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,852 shares of company stock worth $221,837 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.