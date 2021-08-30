Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $755.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

TPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

