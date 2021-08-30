Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,532,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,059,000. Qurate Retail makes up approximately 2.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Qurate Retail as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $450,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA remained flat at $$11.15 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 45,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

