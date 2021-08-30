Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Sells $205,202,925.34 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 678,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,493,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

