Mizuho Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $340.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.79. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.