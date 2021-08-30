Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 195,000 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,995.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

