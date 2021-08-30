Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 129,800 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,522,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

