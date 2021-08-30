Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $12.33 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.95. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

