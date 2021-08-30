Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 259,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Rogers Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $46,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 240,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

