Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $11.30 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.