Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $4,800,000.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

