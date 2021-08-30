Molecular Partners AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $20.25 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,969,000.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

