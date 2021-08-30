Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

