Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $654.16 on Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $70,522.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $654.16 or 0.01340968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,622 coins and its circulating supply is 8,698 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

