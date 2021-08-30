Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells $4,924,212.76 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.16. 4,146,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,603. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

