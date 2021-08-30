Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

