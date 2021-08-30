Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $232.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

