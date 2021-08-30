Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

