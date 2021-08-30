Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 205 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 59.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

