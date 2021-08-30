Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 374 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,123.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $199.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

