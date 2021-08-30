Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Dorchester Minerals worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter.

DMLP stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $575.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

