Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,494 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.48 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $580.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

