Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 67.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.