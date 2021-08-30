Morgan Stanley Has $4.26 Million Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Avid Technology worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.