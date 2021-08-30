Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Harsco worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the first quarter worth about $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

