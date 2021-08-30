Morgan Stanley Sells 1,317 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,258,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $73.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

