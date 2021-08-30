Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Regal Beloit worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 57.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 76.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

